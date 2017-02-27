'It Was a Miracle.' Iranian Baby Briefly Banned by Trump Receives Life Saving Treatment

This undated photo shows Fatemeh Reshad, an infant from Iran, who was recently treated for a life-threatening heart condition at Oregon Health Sciences University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Ore. The 4-month-old infant was flown to Portland for her life-saving heart surgery after she was temporarily banned from coming into the U.S. by President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.