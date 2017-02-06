Iraqi refugees surmount travel ban, arrive at PDX to hearty cheers

A boisterous crowd of about 100 greeted a stunned young Iraqi couple and their three wide-eyed daughters at Portland International Airport Sunday night, the first refugees to land here since the controversial travel ban was rescinded by a federal judge last week. Mustapha Mohamed, a former interpreter for U.S. Forces in Iraq and member of the Iraqi security forces, had worked and waited for four years to get a Visa that would allow him and his family to relocate.

