Iraqi refugees surmount travel ban, a...

Iraqi refugees surmount travel ban, arrive at PDX to hearty cheers

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

A boisterous crowd of about 100 greeted a stunned young Iraqi couple and their three wide-eyed daughters at Portland International Airport Sunday night, the first refugees to land here since the controversial travel ban was rescinded by a federal judge last week. Mustapha Mohamed, a former interpreter for U.S. Forces in Iraq and member of the Iraqi security forces, had worked and waited for four years to get a Visa that would allow him and his family to relocate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Feb 3 I smell fraud 1
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan 26 Littledeer 33
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
News Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an... Jan 23 big oil isnt inte... 4
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC