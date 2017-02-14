Iranian baby barred by Trump travel ban arrives at Oregon hospital

A four-month-old Iranian baby in need of heart surgery has been admitted to a hospital in Portland, Oregon after a judge halted President Trump's travel ban that stopped her family from entering the US. Fatemah Reshad's story gained national attention after she and her family were barred from entering the U.S. following Trump's executive order blocking people from Iran and six other majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

