Heart on fire? Seven ways to shower your sweetie with love
Portland chefs go all out for Valentine's Day, with decadent menus featuring local oysters, Oregon truffles, caviar, hearty confits and a constant flow of champagne and cocktails. Make reservations ASAP for seatings on and around Valentine's Day and don't miss out on the special prix-fixe menus and pop-up dinners.
