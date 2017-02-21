Gov. Kate Brown urges Trump administration to back off of immigration raids

Recent immigration enforcement actions by the Trump administration are creating a culture of distrust and could strangle Oregon's economy, Gov. Kate Brown told Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly on Sunday. Brown, a Democrat, met with the Republican administration's top immigration enforcement official one-on-one during an annual National Governors Association meeting in Washington, D.C. Brown said she is particularly worried about a chilling effect the presence of Immigration and Custom Enforcement Officers in county courthouses may have on residents.

