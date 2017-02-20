Gender, racial inequities need first attentions by Oregon leaders
In this file photo from last year, Women's Foundation of Oregon director Emily Evans is seen driving across Oregon to interview women and girls. The numbers are shocking: Perpetrators have sexually or domestically assaulted more than half of Oregon's women and girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC