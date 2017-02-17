Fox News' Neil Cavuto says Oregon is 'a mecca for illegals' in interview with Medford lawmaker
Fox News commentator Neil Cavuto said Friday that Oregon is "a mecca for illegals," even though the state is estimated to be home to only 3.2 percent of the nation's undocumented immigrants. Cavuto's comment came during an interview with Rep. Sal Esquivel , R-Medford, who appeared on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" to talk about his legislation that would repeal Oregon's long-standing sanctuary state law and make English the state's official language.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 14
|Dreamer
|1
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC