Fox News' Neil Cavuto says Oregon is 'a mecca for illegals' in interview with Medford lawmaker

Fox News commentator Neil Cavuto said Friday that Oregon is "a mecca for illegals," even though the state is estimated to be home to only 3.2 percent of the nation's undocumented immigrants. Cavuto's comment came during an interview with Rep. Sal Esquivel , R-Medford, who appeared on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" to talk about his legislation that would repeal Oregon's long-standing sanctuary state law and make English the state's official language.

