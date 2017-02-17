Ex-NFL player arrested in Woodburn af...

Ex-NFL player arrested in Woodburn after 3rd alleged naked run-in with police

9 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

Stanley Wilson II was arrested once more on Saturday in Woodburn after a homeowner called to report Wilson was making "alarming statements" and allegedly trying to break into their home. In a call to Woodburn police around 2:09 p.m., the caller said Wilson was "making alarming statements" to a homeowner in the 2000 block of Citadel Street, police said.

