Ex-NFL player arrested in Woodburn after 3rd alleged naked run-in with police
Stanley Wilson II was arrested once more on Saturday in Woodburn after a homeowner called to report Wilson was making "alarming statements" and allegedly trying to break into their home. In a call to Woodburn police around 2:09 p.m., the caller said Wilson was "making alarming statements" to a homeowner in the 2000 block of Citadel Street, police said.
