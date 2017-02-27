Eddie Smith, childhood friend of Treston Decoud, excited by Oregon State Beavers offer

Treston Decoud and Head Coach Gary Anderson of the Oregon State Beavers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Wildcats 42-17 in Corvallis, Oregon, November 19, 2016. Randy L. Rasmussen/Special to The Oregonian Oregon State Beavers assistant coach Jason Phillips is one of the coaches on staff in charge of recruiting the Southeast region.

