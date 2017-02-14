Ducks says Marcus Mariota Sports Performance Center's function matches its flash
In its origin, ambition and aesthetics, the Marcus Mariota Sports Performance Center carries all the hallmarks of the handful of other athletic facilities unveiled by the University of Oregon in recent years. Like the $95 million Hatfield-Dowlin Football Complex that opened in 2013, and the $42 million John E. Jaqua Academic Center for Student Athletes in 2011, the Mariota Center, which opened in August, is an homage to its namesake built on property leased from UO to Phit LLC , a private group financed by Nike co-founder Phil Knight.
