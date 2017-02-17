Disseminated Nontuberculous Mycobacteria in HIV-Infected Patients, Oregon, USA, 2007 - "2012

We determined disseminated nontuberculous mycobacteria incidence in the HIV-infected population of Oregon, USA, during 2007-2012 by using statewide laboratory surveillance. We identified 37 disseminated nontuberculous mycobacteria cases among 7,349 patients with median annual incidence of 110/100,000 HIV person-years and the highest incidence in those with CD4 counts 2 years between laboratory tests.

