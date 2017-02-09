DHS worker arrested on allegations of falsifying child abuse reports
Miguel A. Fuentes III, who works in Child Protective Services for the Oregon Department of Human Services, turned in reports showing contacts and interviews that didn't happen, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detectives began reviewing Fuentes' cases after a sheriff's office detective and DHS employee working on a child abuse investigation found inconsistencies in reports he finished.
