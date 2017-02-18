Dennis Richardson to Donald Trump: Th...

Dennis Richardson to Donald Trump: There's No Voter Fraud in Oregon

Read more: Willamette Week

The state's top elections official, and the first Republican elected statewide since 2002, says President Donald J. Trump's concerns about alleged voter fraud have no validity in Oregon. In a Jan. 27 letter , Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson wrote to Trump and told him such fraud didn't exist here.

