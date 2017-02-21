Dennis Richardson: 2 Oregon addresses are receiving a suspicious number of ballots
Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson said Tuesday that his agency has identified two addresses receiving a suspicious number of ballots. Richardson cautioned that his agency has not found actual voter fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Mon
|Jose
|2
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC