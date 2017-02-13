Counties In Oregon Try To Bypass Gun Restrictions
Counties in Oregon are passing ordinances to try to bypass a state gun law that restricts the transfer of firearms between two private parties. The Oregon Firearms Safety Act , passed in 2015, states that two people cannot buy or sell a firearm from each other without "appearing with transferee before gun dealer to request criminal background check."
