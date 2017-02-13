Counties In Oregon Try To Bypass Gun ...

Counties In Oregon Try To Bypass Gun Restrictions

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Counties in Oregon are passing ordinances to try to bypass a state gun law that restricts the transfer of firearms between two private parties. The Oregon Firearms Safety Act , passed in 2015, states that two people cannot buy or sell a firearm from each other without "appearing with transferee before gun dealer to request criminal background check."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat 4 hr Lou 1
News The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan... Feb 10 ffj 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Feb 3 I smell fraud 1
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan 26 Littledeer 33
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
News Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an... Jan 23 big oil isnt inte... 4
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,759 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC