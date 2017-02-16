Competition, demographics concern Oregon Lottery director
Aging players, increasing competition from tribe-operated casinos and a shrinking retail base threaten to cut into revenue the state budget counts on, lottery director Barry Pack told the House Revenue Committee Tuesday. The lottery, with over 3,900 retailers statewide, is projected to contribute nearly $1.2 billion to state coffers this biennium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Trumpem
|692
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 14
|Dreamer
|1
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC