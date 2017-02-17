Colorado Proposal Would Allow Marijuana Delivery
If the measure passes, dispensaries could apply for a delivery endorsement, and then have an employee or approved contractor drive recreational or medical cannabis, or cannabis products, right to your door. The daily purchase limits would still apply, so a single household could not receive more than one ounce of recreational flower or two ounces of medical a day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|11 hr
|Jose
|2
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Sun
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC