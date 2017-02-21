City Council overturns exoneration of officer who hit bicyclist with stun gun 6 times
The Portland City Council overturned the Police Bureau's decision to exonerate a police officer who hit a man with a stun gun six times. ( In September 2014, a Portland Police officer deployed a Taser on a Portland bicyclist six times within 15 seconds in a use of force that drew years of scrutiny and conflicting opinions on whether Officer Bradley Nutting's actions were appropriate.
