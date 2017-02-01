Celebrate your love with Oregon-made ...

Celebrate your love with Oregon-made treats

Not only is it Valentine's Day, but it's Oregon's birthday! On Feb. 14, 1859, Oregon was admitted as the 33rd U.S. state. How about celebrating both at once with Your Northwest's "My Heart is in Oregon" gift basket, filled with our exclusive "Heart in Oregon" products? This lovely gift is packed with Oregon favorites: marionberry and huckleberry preserves, raspberry pepper jelly, dark chocolate hazelnuts, scone mix, smoked salmon, Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Cheese, beef summer sausage, crackers and our unique "Heart in Oregon" label, all cello-wrapped and tied with a beautiful bow! Founded in 1976, Columbia Empire Farms began as a 300-acre hazelnut farm.

