Bookmarks: Brian Doyle, Oregon Humane Society, animals and nature
Oregon author Brian Doyle has won the 2017 John Burroughs Medal for distinguished nature writing for his 2015 novel "Martin Marten." Brian Doyle: Oregon author Brian Doyle has won the 2017 John Burroughs Medal for distinguished nature writing for his 2015 novel " Martin Marten ," about a boy and a pine marten growing up side by side on Mount Hood.
