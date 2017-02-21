Bills propose to dispel Oregon wetland uncertainties
That's potentially a big problem if a structure is built on a parcel that state authorities later determine is a wetland, thus making the landowner liable for costly mitigation measures. Upon trying to rebuild two barns that had burned down last summer, Bounds was told by Oregon's Department of State Lands the construction was unlawful because he hadn't obtained a fill-removal permit.
