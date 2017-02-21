Beaver Banter podcast: How is Oregon State's quarterback competition unfolding?

On the latest edition of The Oregonian's Beaver Banter podcast, Oregon State beat reporters Gina Mizell and Danny Moran are back after a long hiatus to discuss a variety of topics. They dive into the first four days of spring practice, including the ongoing starting quarterback derby, discuss men's basketball's first Pac-12 win against Utah and preview women's basketball's big showdown with Stanford.

