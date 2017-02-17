Amid doubts about EPA resolve, Portland and Oregon wisely make a move: Editorial
Fish said one of his and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's motivations in moving forward now is to 'capture the economic value' of cleanup work for the jobs it will create. In the same week that Congress approved President Trump's appointment of Scott Pruitt to head the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency, key officials from Portland and Oregon met at Portland City Hall to initiate action on a federally decreed $1 billion cleanup of toxic sediments beneath a 10-mile segment of the Willamette River.
