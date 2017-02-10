Almost 200 Oregon Marijuana Retailers Are Temporarily Barred From...
Almost 1000 recreational marijuana applications are still not active, solely because of holdups on the OLCC's end, including 188 retailers. On January 1, dispensaries that has been serving both recreational and medical customers were faced with a decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|10 hr
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|10 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC