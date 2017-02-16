Alarming racial justice stats shock even longtime advocates - Tuesday, 14 February 2017
The data shocked even those who deal with numbers on a daily basis, even those who are aware of disparities in the criminal justice system. "I've never heard that," Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney said of our data documenting racial disparities in the state's criminal justice system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South County Spotlight.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Trumpem
|692
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 14
|Dreamer
|1
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC