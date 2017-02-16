After Malheur, Democrat allows debate...

After Malheur, Democrat allows debate on Oregon control of federal lands

11 hrs ago

Two days after another Oregon Democrat rejected a plan to keep a state forest publicly owned, Rep. Brian Clem, a Salem Democrat, aired a plan to study the transfer of federal lands to state control. Conservation groups say it would be a step toward privatizing the lands.

