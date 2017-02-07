After lead scandal, Portland schools looks to long-term plan for clean water
Portland Public Schools has a plan to ensure all its schools have clean drinking and cooking water flowing from every fountain and cooking sink. But the safety upgrades will cost $28.5 million and take roughly three years to complete, David Hobbs, director of management at Portland Public Schools, told the school board Monday.
