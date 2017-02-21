Advocates want Oregon to pave way for tiny houses
Tiny house advocates want the Oregon Legislature to crack down on "bootleg" construction and make it easier to build the units legally. The move comes as cities across Oregon, including Salem, are eyeing tiny houses as a way to ease tight rental markets and address growing problems with homelessness.
