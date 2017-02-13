Addressing Oregon's PERS crisis a mor...

Addressing Oregon's PERS crisis a moral imperative for lawmakers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News-Register

On the opening day of this year's state legislative session, a glimmer of hope emerged for the future of Oregon's unsustainably overly-generous Public Employee sRetirement System. Speculation has been running high that the Democratically dominated Legislature would duck the issue this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings 18 hr I smell fraud 1
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan 26 Littledeer 33
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
News Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an... Jan 23 big oil isnt inte... 4
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC