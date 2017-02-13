ACLU is seeing a surge in members and donations
ACLU of Oregon legal director Mat dos Santos speaks at a Feb. 1 news conference in Portland to announce a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Portland against President Donald Trump's executive immigration order. ACLU of Oregon legal director Mat dos Santos speaks at a Feb. 1 news conference in Portland to announce a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Portland against President Donald Trump's executive immigration order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna News Post.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|1 hr
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC