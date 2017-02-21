A panoramic celebration of Pan-Asian culture
The 32nd annual Asian Celebration was held at the Lane County Fairgrounds, Feb. 18 - 19. A diverse crowd filled the auditoriums for entertainment, activities and to view art and cultural displays. Drums boomed sporadically over the crowds of chattering people as Japanese drum performances, known as Taiko, were held in various locations throughout the event.
