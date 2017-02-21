A mega outdoor industry expo seeks a new home, and Oregon wants it

This Jan. 11, 2017, photo, people attend the Outdoor Retailer show at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. At least two more outdoor companies said Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, they're following Patagonia's lead and planning to boycott Outdoor Retailer shows held in Utah because of a push by the state's political leaders to rescind the creation of the Bear Ears National Monument.

