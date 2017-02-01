$5 million lawsuit: Girl, 7, allegedly raped in Boys & Girls Club bathroom in eastern Oregon

This $5 million lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, on behalf of a girl who was 7 when she says she was raped in 2011. Lawyers for a girl -- who they say was raped in the bathroom of a Boys & Girls Club in eastern Oregon when she was 7 -- have filed a $5 million lawsuit against the youth organization.

