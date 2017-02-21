4 men being tried in second Oregon standoff trial

This Jan. 27, 2016 file photo provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office shows Duane Ehmer, one of the members of an armed group that occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in central Oregon. Opening statements began Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in the second trial stemming from last year's armed takeover of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon.

