2 Oregon police officers shoot, kill man on roof

Beaverton, Oregon police close streets near Southwest 170th Avenue and Merlo Road after two officers shot and killed an armed man on a roof Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, a spokesman said. Officer Mike Rowe said a man armed with a gun climbed onto a home and aimed his weapon at people inside the home and on the street.

