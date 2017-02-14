14 romantic destinations around Oregon
It's easy to be romantic in Oregon, home of towering mountains, sweeping ocean views and majestic forests not to mention some of the best wine in the world, top-tier restaurants and hotels, and a wide variety of events. Whether you're getting in the mood for Valentine's Day, planning for a special occasion or springing a surprise, here are 14 romantic destinations to consider.
