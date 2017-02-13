13th Annual Oregon Cheese Festival March 18 -19 2017 @ Rogue Creamery

Oregon-inspired culinary events, including a farmer's market-style artisan food, beer, cider and wine festival, will kick off with the Meet the Cheesemakers and Winemakers Dinner. The Oregon Cheese Festival will be open to the public Saturday, March 18 and Sunday March 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Rogue Creamery, 311 North Front St. , Central Point, Oregon.

