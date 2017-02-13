13th Annual Oregon Cheese Festival March 18 -19 2017 @ Rogue Creamery
Oregon-inspired culinary events, including a farmer's market-style artisan food, beer, cider and wine festival, will kick off with the Meet the Cheesemakers and Winemakers Dinner. The Oregon Cheese Festival will be open to the public Saturday, March 18 and Sunday March 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Rogue Creamery, 311 North Front St. , Central Point, Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gourmet News.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|7 hr
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC