Wyden, Merkley, Blumenauer ask President to Review Federal Prison Terms for Oregonians
U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Rep. Earl Blumenauer asked President Obama to review the cases of Oregonians serving mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent offenses in federal prison. Their letter urged the president to commute the sentences of those who are eligible when appropriate to a shortened sentence or time-served.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skanner.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC