Wyden: Cooperation, challenges must go hand in hand

Oregon Democrat tells Hillsboro audience he will seek common ground but push back against Trump, GOP depending on the issues. Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden says he will continue to cooperate with Republicans, but he will not hesitate to push back against President-elect Donald Trump or GOP congressional majorities on Oregon principles.

