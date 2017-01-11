Willie Taggart adds to Oregon Ducks staff with strength and safeties coaches
Oregon coach Willie Taggart has added safeties coach Keith Heyward and strength coach Irele Oderinde to his staff in Eugene. Heyward, whose decision to leave Louisville and return to the West Coast with Oregon was first reported Jan. 2, gives Taggart a coach and recruiter who knows the Pac-12 well, having played at Oregon State and later coached at OSU, Washington and USC.
