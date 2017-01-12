William A. Hilliard, former editor of The Oregonian, has died

William A. Hilliard - a former editor of The Oregonian and a national pioneer who paved the way for a generation of minorities who wanted to become journalists - has died. He was 89. Hilliard, who once was denied a paper route at The Oregonian because managers said whites did not want blacks delivering their paper, retired in 1994 after a 42-year career.

