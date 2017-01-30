Widow of slain Oregon standoff leader speaks in small town
The widow of one of the leaders of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge in rural Oregon drew about 500 people to a small town to hear her message that federal lands should be turned over to states and counties. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Jeanette Finicum on Saturday said at the meeting in John Day that her husband's voice had been silenced but that created 13 loud voices counting herself and the couple's 12 children.
