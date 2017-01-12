Widow of slain Oregon standoff leader...

Widow of slain Oregon standoff leader carries on his mission

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Leaders of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge in rural Oregon were driving to a public meeting a year ago when police shot and killed one of them at a roadblock. Now, LaVoy Finicum's widow and their children are planning to hold that meeting later this month in the same town, John Day.

