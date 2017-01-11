Want to see a total eclipse in August? Try Oregon

The full shadow of the moon during the total solar eclipse on Tuesday, March 8, 2016, as seen from an airplane over the North Pacific Ocean. If you're looking for an excuse for a three-day weekend in August, you've got one: The first total solar eclipse in 99 years will be visible across the U.S. But if you want to take the day off and see it, you'll have to be in a specific zone in Oregon, and you're going to have to act fast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.