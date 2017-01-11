Want to see a total eclipse in August...

Want to see a total eclipse in August? Try Oregon

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The full shadow of the moon during the total solar eclipse on Tuesday, March 8, 2016, as seen from an airplane over the North Pacific Ocean. If you're looking for an excuse for a three-day weekend in August, you've got one: The first total solar eclipse in 99 years will be visible across the U.S. But if you want to take the day off and see it, you'll have to be in a specific zone in Oregon, and you're going to have to act fast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov '16 USA 688
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
News Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07) Nov '16 The hoch 14
damage art image a women beauty blood web Nov '16 web school 12
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,806,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC