University of Oregon president 'very ...

University of Oregon president 'very upset' about Duck players' hospitalizations, coach's...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

University of Oregon President Michael Schill says his confidence in football coach Willie Taggart remains intact even though he was "very upset" that three of his players ended up in the hospital following an off-season workout designed by the program's new strength and conditioning coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Mon Well Well 691
News Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an... Mon big oil isnt inte... 5
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
News Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07) Nov '16 The hoch 14
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,571 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC