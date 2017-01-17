University leaders send budget message to Ore. governor
Oregon higher education leaders stepped up the rhetoric Wednesday, saying Gov. Kate Brown's recommended budget plan for public universities would "ensure tuition increases that will make a college degree out of reach for many Oregonians."
