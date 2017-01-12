U.S. Fish and Wildlife teams up with SeaWorld to rehabilitate rescued sea turtles in Oregon
Four sea turtles have been reported along the Oregon and Washington coast since November after becoming stranded in frigid Pacific Northwest waters.
