Tyjon Lindsey, elite 4-star WR and former Oregon Ducks target, decommits from Ohio State Buckeyes
Tyjon Lindsey at The Opening 2016 at Nike's headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, on Saturday, July 9, 2016. Pete Christopher/Staff When 247Sports four-star wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey was in middle school, he idolized Oregon Ducks star De'Anthony Thomas, envisioning himself as the next great open-field playmaker in Eugene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC