Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind and solar power

There are 5 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 20 hrs ago, titled Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind and solar power. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:

In this May 12, 2013, file photo, wind turbines lining the Altamont Pass near Livermore, Calif., generate electricity. California, Hawaii, Oregon, New York and many other Democratic-leaning states have ambitious goals to wean themselves off fossil fuels, but they rely heavily on federal grants, tax credits and research to support their efforts, programs that could evaporate or be cut significantly under the new Trump administration.

Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 20 hrs ago
"Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Trump's pick to lead the department, presents a contradictory figure: A Texas oil promoter, he also oversaw a huge expansion of wind-energy production while governor. When he ran for president in 2011, he included Energy on a list of departments he thought should be abolished, though he disavowed the idea Thursday at his senate confirmation hearing."

That would be the DOE a Jimmy Carter favorite. So, what will Perry's mandate be for the DOE? Will he run it? or Ruin it?

As for this article, the words used to describe the "Federal subsidies" for wind and solar power can and has been used for fossil fuels for the last few decades. What was the point there? If one were to peruse the tome that is the Congressional Energy Bill, somewhere in the hundreds of pages you could find plenty of Federal grants, loans, land leases tax write offs and the like for fossil fuel 'development'. The big difference, the fossil fuel industry is 150 years old. Shouldn't it be able to stand on its own by now?
WhichWaysUp

North Augusta, SC

#2 19 hrs ago
No need to worry in the short term. Perry is so dumb it will take him at least two years to figure out the difference between solar and wind power.
CAS

United States

#3 16 hrs ago
CAS- Citizens Against Solarman- an Action Group to combat the propaganda of the Save the World Solarman- asks the question: Can Solar and Wind survive without Subsidies? I think not.
Your logic Mr Tin Man is assnine !!! But what can we expect from a Smoke and Mirror Game that you play.
Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#4 11 hrs ago
Taasiu the fossil fuel industry apparently can't stay afloat without some of the very same subsidies solar and wind get, did YOU have a point? At 150 years old one would expect the fossil fuel industry to be less dependent on Federal considerations to promote their business model. Fifth grader Taasiu doesn't seem to realize it is asinine and means the same thing when spelled correctly and applied to CAS and all it is supposed to stand for. The one and only statement Taasiu has made so far is, "I think not." Truly obvious from IT'S previous stalking, trolling posts.
big oil isnt interested

United States

#5 1 hr ago
Obama "sunk" billions into the" Going Green"ideal.Only it should have been called the " missing Green " ideal.Upwards of a billion missing "Green $".Nothing done about it.I think all the Government needs is an extremely short leash and the oversight should have unbridled ability to reign in the offenders.The oversight should be able to prosecute for waste,fraud,arragance,derilect of duty,obstruction, stonewalling, outright theft,embezzlement,overchargin g( like a 1200 dollar screwdriver) extreme finds and fees for over budget and not on time bulls*it.Bogus CEO bonuses of companies with government contracts.( or all CEO'S). Hell they could issue the oversight people tasers also.It wouldn't bother me(joking about the tasers)Its endless bulls*ht.I agree with you about the fossil fuel deal.Unless they seriously use the money to actually alter composition of the emissions .Which they are not interested in or spending money to do.This of course is by cleaning up the actual burning of fossil fuels not some silly bolt on fix that is always bypassed by the public and never works.And hinders the performance of the fossil fuel.
Or better yet just tax incentives for the industry could possibly get their attention enough to pursue such ideas.Only if the fossil fuel people met the Trump standards......RESULTS.
