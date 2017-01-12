Train derails in eastern Oregon; no injuries
The East Oregonian reports that Union Pacific reported no spills, no hazardous materials involved and no injuries in the Monday night derailment. Railroad spokesman Justin Jacobs says crews have been working since the crash to remove the cars and make repairs.
